Hanif Abbasi released from Lahore's Camp Jail on bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was released from Camp Jail on Saturday, following Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision of suspending his sentence in the ephedrine quota case.

The LHC approved Abbasi's bail petition on Thursday after a two-judge bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum ordered the PML-N leader's release.

Abbasi had submitted two separate surety bonds worth of Rs10 million after which he has been released.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment on June 22, 2018, by a special anti-narcotics court in the ephedrine quota case.



His bail petition stated that the anti-narcotics court had not taken taken into account important legal points in its decision.

"Seven other suspects were released. The case was formed against the petitioner on political basis," the petition added pleading that the sentence be suspended.