CJP says setting a timeframe to conclude trials can provide speedy justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday regretted that justice sector could not become parliament's priority, urging executive and parliament to assume their responsibility in order to improve justice system .

Citing examples of speedy justice, he said a time frame is set to decide the cases in UK and other countries, adding that the supreme courts in UK and US dispose off 100 cases in a year while the apex court in Pakistan decides 26000 cases in a year alone.

Speaking about the recently established Model Courts, the chief justice said the chief aim of special courts was to provide speedy and inexpensive justice.

He said the model courts were set up under a mission and the experiment is aimed at implementing Article 37-D of the constitution.

He said the purpose of model courts is to eliminate the hurdles that cause postponement of cases.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said time frame would be fixed for conclusion of trials under the judicial policy.

"We are taking every possible measure to end the postponement of cases," Geo TV quoted the Chief Justice as saying.

The CJP said police should immediately submit charge-sheet after carrying out swift investigation into a case.

He added fixing a time frame would make the dispensation of justice easier.

He said in case of non-availability of lawyer, his/her junior should be appointed while an alternative should also be arranged if the complainant is not able to appear before court.

He said it will also have to be ensured that the chemical examiner and forensic authorities submit their reports within stipulated time.