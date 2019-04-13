Pakistan backs all efforts for peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan believes peaceful and negotiated settlement is the only way forward in Afghanistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and all parties should fully commit to peace process.

Qureshi said Islamabad has always strongly supported all efforts for peace in Afghanistan with participation of all Afghans.