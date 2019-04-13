close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 13, 2019

Pakistan backs all efforts for peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan believes  peaceful and negotiated settlement is the only way forward in Afghanistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and all parties should fully commit to peace process.

Qureshi said Islamabad has always strongly supported all efforts for peace in Afghanistan with participation of all Afghans.

Latest News

More From Pakistan