PM Imran wants implementation of laws to protect domestic workers’ rights

ISLAMABAD: Implementation of laws to protect domestic workers’ rights was responsibility of the government and society, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairing a meeting regarding Punjab Labour Policy and steps taken for welfare of workers, he said only making laws for protecting the rights of workers’ is insufficient, the real challenge is to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

The prime minister said various steps taken by the government for welfare of common man and down trodden segments of the society is above any kind of political gains.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about workers’ rights and protection to their self-respect, provision of congenial working environment and formulation of various laws for welfare of workers by the Punjab government.