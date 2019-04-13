Salman Khan opens up about content in film making

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dabang star Salman Khan, who lives in hundreds of his fans hearts with his clean and entertaining on-screen presence, has said that he will always make family-oriented films as far as his production ventures are concerned.

The actor said that content these days, especially on web platforms, 'is shocking'.

Salman Khan, in an interview, said that he's constantly wondering whether he's doing the right thing or the wrong thing, adding that "There are bizarre trends today. The kind of films that are being made (especially some of the stuff on web platforms) are shocking! I can’t even watch the stuff, but people are watching it.”



Salman told DNA, “One thing is clear in my mind. I just want to make clean, entertaining films.” The actor said that because of his upbringing, he has decided to ‘move into the Barjatya zone’ with his films. Salman recently produced Notebook, in which actors Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal were launched. Previously, Salman had launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in LoveYatri.

Khan, who has never given on-screen kissing scene in his 30 years long career, has played a large variety of roles but never endorsed any such scene with heroine onscreen throughout his career and he will never break his policy.

On the work front, Salman’s upcoming big release is Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, which will hit the screens on June 5 i.e. Eid. Next in line is Dabangg 3 for Christmas, which the superstar has already begun shooting.

