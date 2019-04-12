Bilawal Bhutto lashes out at PM Imran Khan

close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 12, 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 12, 2019

GHOTKI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that owing to economic policies of puppet government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is going bankrupt.

Addressing a public gathering in Khan Garh area of Ghotki, Bilawal lashed out at PM Imran Khan for his economic policies and called Imran Khan a ‘puppet’.

PPP chairman said the ‘puppet’ had announced 10 million jobs, however, the youth is being unemployed today.

Bilawal warned PM Imran Khan for dire consequences over 18th amendment and making Pakistan a one-unit.

“The federation is not going bankrupt owing to 18th amendment but because of policies of the puppet prime minister and his incompetency.”

About PTI government’s amnesty scheme, Bilawal said ‘it a slap on the face of taxpayers’.

Power outages and rising inflation have added the miseries of the people, he said.

Bilawal also criticized PM Imran for not visiting Quetta after blast there.

