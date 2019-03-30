close
Sat Mar 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 30, 2019

Shehryar Afridi lauds Rangers for bringing back peace in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 30, 2019

KARACHI: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Saturday lauded Pakistan Rangers Sindh for its role in establishing peace in Karachi 

Addressing the 26th passing out parade of Sindh Rangers in Karachi, he said the peace has been restored which no  one can disrupt  now.

H  said Rangers have played a key role in restoring peace in the city and the rest of Sindh.

Shehryar Afridi said Sindh Rangers' contribution has also been very commendable in holding of some recent international events, including PSL matches.

He said  Sindh Rangers have carried out around sixteen thousand operations in five years and arrested over twelve thousand terrorists and criminals.

The minister  the state cannot be black mailed on any pretext nor the government will make any compromise on constitution. 

He warned the miscreants and anti-state elements to leave their nefarious practices.


