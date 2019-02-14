PSL 2019: Pervez Musharraf spotted watching opening ceremony in Dubai

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was spotted watching the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fourth edition here in Dubai.



We can see a glance of former president Pervez Musharraf among the audience enjoying the show.

Ceremony begins with a colourful display of an orchestra that makes a formation in the middle of the ground with fireworks in the background.



PCB chairman Ehsan Mani takes the stage to express his gratitude to UAE for allowing PSL to be staged here.