Thu Feb 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 14, 2019

PM Imran thankful to Allah Almighty for winter rains

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains.

In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “We should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains that are worth billions to the economy apart from replenishing our water table and glaciers plus countering air pollution.”

Imran went on to say, “InshaAllah we will have a bumper wheat crop this year.”

