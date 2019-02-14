PM Imran thankful to Allah Almighty for winter rains

In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “We should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains that are worth billions to the economy apart from replenishing our water table and glaciers plus countering air pollution.”

Imran went on to say, “InshaAllah we will have a bumper wheat crop this year.”