PM Imran thankful to Allah Almighty for winter rains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains.
In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “We should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains that are worth billions to the economy apart from replenishing our water table and glaciers plus countering air pollution.”
Imran went on to say, “InshaAllah we will have a bumper wheat crop this year.”
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains.
In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “We should all thank Allah Almighty for the continuing winter rains that are worth billions to the economy apart from replenishing our water table and glaciers plus countering air pollution.”
Imran went on to say, “InshaAllah we will have a bumper wheat crop this year.”