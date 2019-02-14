Supreme Court disposes of Memogate case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disposed of Memogate case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan decided to dispose of the case after none of the petitioners showed up.

Also, none of the petitioners had sought to adjourn the hearing.

The Additional Attorney General told the court that an FIR was also registered in connection with the memogate controversy.



The chief justice said the state has nominated Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistan ambassador to US, in the FIR and it can bring him back if it wants to.

Nawaz Sharif and Qaumi Watan Party and others were petitioners in the case.

The scandal had also led to resignation of Hussain Haqqani in 2011.

The chief justice said why would court waste its time when petitioners were not willing to attend the hearing.

The CJ said Pakistan's armed forces and the constitution was not weak to get scared of a little memo.

Memogate scandal involves a memorandum addressed to the the then US military commander Mike Mullen seeking Obama Administration's help.