Thu Feb 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 14, 2019

Supreme Court disposes of Memogate case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disposed of   Memogate case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan decided to dispose of the case after none of the petitioners showed up.

Also, none of the  petitioners had sought to adjourn the hearing. 

The Additional Attorney General told the court that an FIR was also registered in connection with the memogate controversy.  

The chief justice said   the state has nominated Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistan ambassador to US, in the FIR and it can bring him back if it wants to.

Nawaz Sharif and Qaumi Watan Party   and others were petitioners in the case.

The scandal had also led to resignation of Hussain Haqqani in 2011.

The chief justice said why would court waste its time when petitioners were not willing to attend  the hearing.

The CJ said Pakistan's armed forces and the constitution was not  weak to  get scared of  a little memo.

Memogate scandal   involves a memorandum  addressed to the  the then US military commander  Mike Mullen seeking Obama Administration's help.

