Lahore High Court orders judicial inquiry into Sahiwal incident

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered judicial inquiry into Sahiwal incident that saw four people killed allegedly by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police last month.

The ordered were given by LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim during hearing on petitions seeking judicial inquiry.

At the on set of the hearing, the chief justice asked what action has been taken up till now, adding that the court gave a list of names with orders to summon them and record their statement but the orders were not implemented.

Addressing the IG Police, the chief justice said why shouldn't he be issued a notice for non-implementation of the court orders.

"Do you even go out of your office," Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan asked Additional IG CTD.

The complainant's lawyer Ehtasham requested the court to order judicial inquiry into the incident.

Approving the request, the chief justice ordered Session Judge Sahiwal to appoint a magistrate for inquiry.

The chief justice said anyone who wants to record their statement can approach the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was formed to investigate the incident.