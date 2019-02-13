Irrfan Khan back in Mumbai after treatment in London

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan who had been away from the reel life, getting treatment for a rare tumour in London, landed back in Mumbai with buzz suggesting that Hindi Medium 2 would be going on floors soon.



As per the latest hearsay, the 52-year-old Blackmail actor is back in the B-Town from London where he had been getting treated for his rare tumour. However, it still remains unsure what the actor is up to back home.

According to some reports the actor is currently admitted at a hospital getting treatment while others claim that he has returned home to kick start the filming process of his upcoming film Hindi Medium 2.

However, Hindustan Times reported, citing a close source, that while the Life of Pi star is back, the rumors building up are entirely baseless: “Irrfan is back in Mumbai. But people are publishing all sorts of stories without any confirmation. They are not true. I will get an update on his health and when will he be resuming work when I meet the actor soon.”

Regarding the film, the source further added that while the film is on the cards, the official date of the shooting process initiation has yet to be confirmed.