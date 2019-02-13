Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will bring lasting 'Spring' for Pakistan: Petroleum Minister

Islamabad: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will bring lasting Spring for Pakistan, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.



He said foreign investment is vital for prosperous Pakistan.

Saudi government is accompanying Pakistan on the road of development and welfare, he said and added that Saudi Crown Prince will bring country record investment in oil and gas sector.

The Minister stated that due to religious association, Pakistan’s heart beats with Saudi Arabia. People of Pakistan have tremendous respect and admiration for Saudi royal family and are anxiously waiting for the arrival of M. Bin Salman.

This visit will have far reaching results to give boost to Pakistan's economy, the minister said.

He said that both countries share bilateral relation for decades and this relationship is solidifying day by day. This government welcomes Saudi investment plan.

This Saudi investment came after Government’s focus on bringing foreign investment. Resultantly, Pakistan’s economy will be strengthened due to foreign investment.

Public at large will also enjoy the fruits of Saudi investment. Public circles are commending PTI Government's imitative for getting this maximal investment. This venture includes establishment of heavy refinery at Gwadar, he added.