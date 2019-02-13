close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 13, 2019

FIR filed against PTI's Alamgir Khan for throwing sewage water at Sindh CM House

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

KARACHI: Founder of the FixIt campaign Alamgir Khan was booked for throwing sewage water at the Sindh Chief Minister House on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA had a first information report (FIR) filed against him and his volunteers at Civil Lines Station.

The FixIt leader and the campaigners had staged a demonstration by collecting sewage water in buckets and gathering outside the Sindh Chief Minister House before throwing the contaminated water at the gate of the premises.  

