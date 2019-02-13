FIR filed against PTI's Alamgir Khan for throwing sewage water at Sindh CM House

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Founder of the FixIt campaign Alamgir Khan was booked for throwing sewage water at the Sindh Chief Minister House on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA had a first information report (FIR) filed against him and his volunteers at Civil Lines Station.
The FixIt leader and the campaigners had staged a demonstration by collecting sewage water in buckets and gathering outside the Sindh Chief Minister House before throwing the contaminated water at the gate of the premises.
