FIR filed against PTI's Alamgir Khan for throwing sewage water at Sindh CM House

KARACHI: Founder of the FixIt campaign Alamgir Khan was booked for throwing sewage water at the Sindh Chief Minister House on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA had a first information report (FIR) filed against him and his volunteers at Civil Lines Station.

The FixIt leader and the campaigners had staged a demonstration by collecting sewage water in buckets and gathering outside the Sindh Chief Minister House before throwing the contaminated water at the gate of the premises.