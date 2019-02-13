PM Imran to drive Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to PM House from airport

ISLAMABAD: All the arrangements to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have been finalised.



The government has chalked out two plans to welcome the Saudi dignitary who will reach Pakistan on February 16 for two-day official visit.

Preparations for a rousing welcome of the Saudi Crown Prince have been finalised in Islamabad. This will be the third visit of Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan. He earlier visited Pakistan twice along with his father Salman bin Abdul Aziz while he was governor Tabuk.

According to details Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself drive the Crown Prince to the PM House from the airport.

Under plan B, MBS might be flown via helicopter to the PMO where he will be presented Guard of Honour.

According to sources, the crown prince will be given VVIP protocol when his plane enters the Pakistani airspace. He will be presented a salute by JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The Prime Minister has organised a luncheon in his honour at the PM House while the state banquet is scheduled at the President House.

A fleet of 300 land cruisers has been booked to be used by the delegation during Pakistan stay.

The Saudi Crown Prince will stay at the PM House while the other members of his delegation will be staying in Islamabad's hotels. Pakistan Army is tasked with the responsibility of providing security.

Further details revealed by sources state that an aid of about $20 billion by the MBS is being speculated as part of this trip.