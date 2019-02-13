SC dismisses plea seeking commutation of death sentence of murder convict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected an appeal of a murder convict that sought to have his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

The court upheld the judgement of Peshawar High Court that handed Faisal death sentence while convicting him of murder on five counts.

Faisal had murdered a woman, her three children and their maid in 2009 for which he was given death sentence for five times after completion of trial.

The punishment was challenged in the Peshawar High Court that upheld the ruling of the lower court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the convict killed the woman to steal her jewelry while he murdered her children so that they would not testify against him.

He said Faisal also set the house on wire to hide the murder weapon.

Khyber Paktunkhwa Additional Prosecutor also opposed the appeal saying the murderer of five people does not deserve any leniency since he had confessed to his crime before magistrate.