PM Imran says govt pays Rs 6 bn interest per day on loans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said Pakistan is paying Rs6 billion interest every day on loans taken by the previous governments. The Premier made this remarks during his address after inaugurating the Railway live-tracking service.



PM Imran was reported by Geo News as saying: "Due to the previous governments, we are giving Rs6 billion in interest daily."

On Monday, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Pakistan is close to striking a deal to secure financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

NRO

He added that due to the multiple NROs given by the previous governments there was no fear in some people before looting the national exchequer.



During his address he also asked Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed to send corruption cases to the National Accountability Bureau.

Haj policy

Sharing his words on Haj policy, Imran Khan — apparently referring to opposition — said "these people" ask why the government did not provide a Haj subsidy or make performing the Islamic ritual more affordable. Khan added: "If you hadn't left the country in this condition [and] if we didn't have so many debts, then we would certainly send pilgrims for free to perform Haj."

Minister for Railways



Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed said that the former government has taken kickbacks in the Railways department, adding that machines worth Rs one billion were bought which are useless. He said Rs400 to 500 million were spent on unnecessary stations such as Okara and Narowal.

He said that Thal Express will leave from Rawalpindi to Multan, passing through Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, Darya Khan and Mianwali.



Incharge Train Tracking Service Mudasser Zaidi said that the system has become operational through which trains' location can be tracked across Pakistan.