Video of Indian minister groping woman colleague on stage goes viral

A video of Indian minister groping a woman colleague on stage during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Agartala has gone viral on social media platforms.



In the video, the Tripura minister Monoj Kanti Deb was caught on camera groping a woman. It has surfaced on social media and gone viral.



In the video, Monoj Kanti Deb is putting his hand in the waist of Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Santana Chakma in an indecent manner. The young tribal leader was seen quickly pushing away the BJP minister's hand.



The viral video has landed the minister in a major controversy with the opposition demanding that he be fired and charged with sexual harassment.