PM Imran inaugurates online tracking system in Pakistan Railways

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan Railways Live Tracking System and Thar Express.



Addressing a ceremony here, PM Imran Khan said the tracking system will help the railway passengers.

The Prime Minister asked Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to forward corruption and theft cases in railways to National Accountability Bureau.



He also urged Sheikh Rasheed and other ministers for austerity measures in their respective ministries.



PM Imran Khan has said that uplift of the trains system of Pakistan Railways will be taken with the cooperation of China.



Khan asserted, "In the New Pakistan, our priority is to take the people out of poverty by devising people friendly policies."

