Man spreading fake pornographic videos of ex-wife arrested in Multan

MULTAN: A man spreading fake pornographic videos of his ex-wife as revenge and blackmailing her, was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday night.

According to reports, the suspect identified as Muhammad Naeem Ansari had been detained by FIA’s cyber-crime wing upon a complaint lodged by the victim who claimed that obscene doctored videos of her were being used by her ex-husband to threaten her, demanding money in return.

It was further revealed by officials that the videos were also sent to her family and relatives after she refused to give into his orders.

Moreover, following the registration of a first information report (FIR), a probe was launched into the case after which the agency arrested the man.