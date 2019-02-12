close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

Man spreading fake pornographic videos of ex-wife arrested in Multan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

MULTAN: A man spreading fake pornographic videos of his ex-wife as revenge and blackmailing her, was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday night.

According to reports, the suspect identified as Muhammad Naeem Ansari had been detained by FIA’s cyber-crime wing upon a complaint lodged by the victim who claimed that obscene doctored videos of her were being used by her ex-husband to threaten her, demanding money in return.

It was further revealed by officials that the videos were also sent to her family and relatives after she refused to give into his orders.

Moreover, following the registration of a first information report (FIR), a probe was launched into the case after which the agency arrested the man.

Latest News

More From Pakistan