Another video of police apathy surfaces online

ISLAMABAD: A day after CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah wrote a strongly worded letter to Sindh Police chief Kaleem Imam over the forces' failure to fulfill their duties another video surfaced online showing policeman recording himself after shooting a 'robber'.



The policeman continued to make video while the injured robber can be seen crying in pain in pool of blood.

He claimed that the person got injured in police encounter in Karachi's Qasba Colony area.

Later in a statement, DIG West Dr Muhammad Amin Yousufzai, stated that the incident had taken place on January 29 in Pirabad Police Station remits when the police personnel were on patrol.

They had acted in self defence, he added.

The policemen then shifted the man to the health facility.

Addressing in the assembly on Monday, the CM said the manner police handled the case of slain Irshad Ranjhani in Karachi has proved his worst fears that the independence available to the Sindh Police through court orders would make the province a virtual police state.

The CM said he has no control over the provincial police force since it was given the independence to work by the apex judiciary. “See this will happen if there is no political oversight over police and it has started to act independently,” said the chief minister over the recent murder of Irshad Ranjhani by a UC chairman that sparked widespread protests by the Sindhi nationalist parties.

Murad said he had asked the IG police to conduct probe into the Irshad Ranjhani killing but the Police committee has not yet completed its inquiry. “Even before completion of the inquiry the deceased was termed a dacoit by the police and this is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“Then the police said there were FIRs registered against the deceased and if that is the case then the police should better start shooting all against whom cases are lodged,” he said. He said the police is also involved in the murder of Irshad Ranjhani the way it handled the issue.