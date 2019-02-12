Nonbailable arrest warrants issued for KPK Information Minister

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday issued nonbailable arrest warrens for Khyber Paktunkhwa's Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai in PTV and Parliament attack case for his continuous absence from hearing.

The judge ordered police to arrest the PTI leader and present him before the court and also issued arrest warrants for 26 party workers.

The court accepted applications of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Assad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood seeking exemption from hearing.

The court is expected to conduct hearing on pleas seeking acquittal of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till March 28.

Parliament attack case

PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers had stormed The Pakistan Television and Parliament House during their 2014 sit-in against the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI sit-in lasted for 126 days during which party chairman Imran Khan and senior leaders were nominated in FIRs for creating law and order situation.

Imran Khan had requested for transfer of case from ATC to a session court and removal of terrorism clauses in the case against him.