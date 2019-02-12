close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

CNICs of 10,000 Pakistanis who registered as Afghan refugees blocked

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of  over 10,144 Pakistanis who have registered themselves as Afghan refugees for dollars.

According to reports ,  Nadra has tracked the cases of fake identities by its system when the people came to obtain CNICs, as their cards had been blocked in different categories of suspicious cases.

 It is to mention here that  the UN High Commission for Refugees had set $400 for each Afghan refugee returning to their homeland under a voluntary repatriation scheme.

Earlier, Nadra chairman Usman Yusuf Mobeen had disclosed this during a briefing on blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) at a meeting of the Senate’s standing committee on interior.

