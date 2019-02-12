Stock worth millions gutted in cotton godown Karachi's SITE Area

KARACHI: Fire broke out in a cotton Godown in the metropolis' SITE Industrial Area late on Monday. No casualties had been reported but stock worth millions of rupees was reportedly reduced to ashes.

According to reports, 12 fire tenders were deployed at the scene to control and douse the blaze which started around 09 pm on Monday and could not extinguish til filing this report. The reason for the fire, which declared Category 3 in terms of severity and destruction, is not known immediately.