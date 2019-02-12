MQM-P worker killed, employee hurt in Karachi UC office attack

KARACHI: An activist of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was shot dead while another person was critically injured in a gun attack on a union council (UC) office in New Karachi area on Monday night.

The chairman of UC-6 and other people were present in the office when armed men riding motorbikes opened indiscriminate fire on them and fled. The assailants used Kalashnikovs and pistols and managed to escape from the scene.

Two people, Azam Zahoor, 60, and Shakeel, 45, were injured in the firing and were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Shakeel, who sustained three bullet wounds on different parts of his body, died during treatment at the hospital, while condition of Azam was serious as he had received a single bullet wound on his chest.

Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the incident took place at the office of party members Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Usama Qadri.

Speaking to media at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, He said a worker was martyred and another was wounded in the attack.



Calling on the authorities to arrest the perpetrators within 48 hours, MQM leader said: "The government has failed to ensure safety of his party's workers.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Izharul Hasan also arrived at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital along with Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter and MQM-P leader Amir Khan.