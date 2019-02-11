General (retd) Raheel Sharif calls on COAS General Bajwa, discusses regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif, Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, KSA called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said “During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed.”

General Bajwa appreciated the efforts of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) towards regional peace and security.