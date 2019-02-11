close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 11, 2019

General (retd) Raheel Sharif calls on COAS General Bajwa, discusses regional peace

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 11, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif, Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, KSA called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said “During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed.”

General Bajwa appreciated the efforts of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) towards regional peace and security.

