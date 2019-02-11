Nawaz didn't fulfil a single NRO commitment: Lebanese PM Saad Hariri told PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri is of view that seeking pardon for Sharif family was his big mistake.

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Hariri in the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of World Government Summit, Fawad Chaudhary took to Twitter saying, “Saad Harri, who played a key role in NRO for Nawaz Sharif from former president Pervez Musharraf, told Imran Khan that seeking pardon for the Sharif family was my big mistake.”



The minister went on to say, “Hariri also informed Imran Khan that Nawaz Sharif did not fulfill a single commitment and I was feeling ashamed for it.”



