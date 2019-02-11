Mohammad Bin Salman likely to stay at PM House during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: The security team of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has arrived in Islamabad prior to his Pakistan visit.



Sources told Geo News that the officials visited different places in the Federal Capital and reviewed the security arrangements.

The Saudi dignitary may be staying at the PM House, said the sources.

A team of crown prince's personal doctors and a delegation Saudi media persons have also arrived for the coverage of the event termed historic by both Pakistani and Saudi officials.

According to details, Mohammad Bin Salman will come on a two-day visit on Feb 16 along with a large number of businessman and high-ranking officials.

Islamic Military Coalition

A delegation of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition led by General (retd) Raheel Sharif arrived in Islamabad on late Sunday.

This is the maiden visit of the Islamic Military Coalition to Pakistan and the delegation will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the chairman Senate, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and civil and military leaders during its two-day visit.

The delegation is expected to discuss the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan. It will also discuss the strategy to counter terrorism with political and military leaderships of Pakistan.

‘Biggest investment’

A record investment package being prepared by Saudi Arabia for Pakistan will likely provide welcome relief for its cash-strapped ally, while also addressing regional geopolitical challenges, analysts say.

At the heart of the investment is a reported $10 billion refinery and oil complex in the strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea, the ultimate destination for the massive multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Two Saudi sources have confirmed to AFP that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Islamabad shortly, without giving a date. And a number of major investment deals are expected to be signed during a visit, officials from both countries have told AFP.

Riyadh and Islamabad, decades-old allies, have been involved for months in talks to hammer out details of the deals in time for the high-profile visit. "The outcome of the talks so far has been very positive and this is going to be one of the biggest-ever Saudi investments in Pakistan," a Pakistani senior finance ministry official told AFP.