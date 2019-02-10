PM Imran: “Pakistan begins its uphill journey”

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the potential of Pakistan and its people has been the driving factor in his political journey.
PM Imran Khan took to Twitter saying, “To all those parties looking at Pakistan today as it begins its uphill journey, my message from the World Government Summit is: this is the time to invest in Pakistan, don’t miss the boat.”
