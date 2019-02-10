close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 10, 2019

PM Imran: “Pakistan begins its uphill journey”

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 10, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the potential of Pakistan and its people has been the driving factor in his political journey.

PM Imran Khan took to Twitter saying, “To all those parties looking at Pakistan today as it begins its uphill journey, my message from the World Government Summit is: this is the time to invest in Pakistan, don’t miss the boat.”


Latest News

More From Pakistan