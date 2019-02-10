close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
Pakistan

APP
February 10, 2019

Center, Sindh government agree to further improve working relation

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Feb 10, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday called on President Dr Arfi Alvi here wherein both the federal and Sindh governments agreed to further improve working relation and mutual cooperation.

In a detailed meeting with the chief minister, the president assured that the federal government's ongoing projects in Sindh would be completed at the earliest, said a President House statement.

