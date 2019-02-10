Fatima Surayya Bajia's third death anniversary observed

Pakistan is observing today the third death anniversary of massively acclaimed playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia who passed away at the age of 85.

The veteran writer who had received ample recognition in the country for her contributions in literature had passed away on February 10, 2016 at the age of 85 after suffering from throat cancer.

The older sister of satirist Anwar Maqsood, poet Zehra Nigah and cooking expert Zubaida Tariq was born on September 1, 1930 in Karnatak India.

During her lifetime she had gone on to be lauded with numerous awards including the Pride of performance Award and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz as well as the highest civil award of Japan.