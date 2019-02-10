‘AMAN 2019’: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits foreign Navy ships

Karachi: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited ships of foreign navies participating in Multinational Exercise AMAN-19.

Upon his arrival onboard foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Senior Officers/Commanding officers of respective ships and was presented the guard of honour by smartly dressed out contingents.

The Naval Chief visited participating ships of Australia (HMAS BALLARAT), China (PLA(N) KUNLUNSHAN), Italy (ITS MARGOTTINI), Malaysia (RMK KD MAHAWANGSA), Oman (RNOV AL-RAHMANI), Sri Lanka (SLNS SAYURALA), Turkey (TCG GOKCEADA) and U.K (HMS DRAGON) where he held interactions with Senior officers/Commanding officers.

He was given briefings onboard ships.

During discussions, the Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan Navy has always been a forerunner in quest for collaborative security in this region of immense strategic importance and AMAN series of exercises are anchored on this concept.

The Admiral further expressed that camaraderie generated herein will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual goal of regional peace and prosperity. He also appreciated their participation in AMAN Exercise to fulfill common resolve of “Together for Peace”.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi interacted with foreign media representatives during his visit and responded to their questions.

The Senior officers/Commanding officers of the respective ships, highly acknowledged the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy by bringing together global navies towards shared commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff had interaction with the crew of visiting ships and appreciated their professionalism and morale.