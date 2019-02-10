close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 10, 2019

'PTI delivering eggs only', says Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 10, 2019

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, elder daughter of form president Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government delivering eggs only- even then, all rotten.

Lashing out at PTI government for a fake photo of a woman holding Sehat Insaf Card, Bakhtawar took to Twitter jokingly saying “Hahahahhahaha PTI Delivering eggs only - even then, all rotten!”


