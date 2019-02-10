PM Imran Khan meets IMF chief Christine Lagarde in UAE

Dubai: Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Christine Lagarde in Dubai on the sidelines of 7th edition of the World Government Summit.



Finance Minister Asad Umar and officials of Pakistan’s Finance Ministry were also present in the meeting.



The meeting continued for 40 minutes, the sources said and added that PM Khan apprised IMF chief over PTI government’s measures to eliminate corruption and boost the Pakistani economy.



Earlier, PM Imran Khan called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

PM Khan arrived in Dubai on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistan Zulfiqar Bukhari would also participate in the delegations level talks.

In his keynote address at the Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan and would encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy.

The Prime Minister’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.