WATCH: Zardari's helicopter escapes accident with flying carpets in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s helicopter bolted on Saturday what could have resulted in a possible accident as the aircraft nearly missed a red carpet that flew away with its arrival.



Footage making rounds on social media shows the red carpets that were laid out for the PPP leader’s entrance, getting flown away from the blasts of air produced by the helicopter amidst the landing.

Owing to the pilot’s sharp reflexes, the aircraft was swiftly taken higher up in the air till it was safe to land.

In a related incident last month, a plane skidded off the runway with PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto on-board at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.