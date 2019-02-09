close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 9, 2019

NAB arrests PML-N leader Kamran Michael
Kamran Michael's five-day transit remand approved by court

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 09, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Kamran Michael’s five-day transit remand was granted by an accountability court to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday.

According to reports the PML-N minister will be transferred to Karachi by NAB for additional investigation.

The former ports minister  who had been serving since 2012 in the Senate on a minority seat, had been taken into custody by the bureau earlier for abusing his powers as a federal minister.

Michael had also been holding ministries in the previous governments of former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mian Nawaz Sharif.

NAB had earlier this week also detained senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab minister Aleem Khan, while PML-N leader Saad and Salman Rafique and Shehbaz Sharif have also been held over corruption cases. 

