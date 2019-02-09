Lone witness in Naqeebullah Mehsood murder case goes missing

KARACHI: The lone witnesses in Naqeebullah murder case has gone missing, Investigation Officer Dr Rizwan revealed in his report to the Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday.

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar and other suspects involved in the alleged extra judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood also appeared before the court.

Dr Rizwan stated in his report that the suspects had been clever, ruthless, powerful and influential police officers, adding that due to their influence , the witness had already changed his statement .

He said the suspects can intimidate the witness into changing his statement but effective digital evidence can provide the ground for their conviction.

The investigation officer prayed the court to cancel the bails of Rao Anwar and other suspects because it could make the witnesses change their statements.

The court recorded the statement of the investigation officer and observed that the suspects to be indicted during the next hearing to be held on Feb 19.



Background

Naqeebullah Mehsood was murdered in an alleged encounter led by SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 last year.

Three other people were also murdered along with Mehsood after being declared terrorists by Anwar and his team.

The alleged extra judicial murder triggered protests after it turned out that Nabqeebullah Mehsood was a aspiring model who had nothing to with terrorism.