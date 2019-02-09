No concession for corrupt politicians: PM Imran Khan

BALOKI (Nankana Sahib): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that there would be no more concession for the corrupt elements.

Terming the NRO as treachery to the country, he assured the people that those who had made the country bankrupt or those who had been involved in the corruption spree, would no longer walk away free.

He was addressing a launching ceremony of a Spring trees plantation drive ‘Plant for Pakistan’ in Baloki.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the establishment of Baloki Natural Reserve Forest.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, provincial ministers and high officials were also present.

Expressing his wonder over functioning of Opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) despite being in jail in a number of corruption cases, the prime minister said he had never come across such thing in the democratic systems.

“It has never been imagined in a democracy,” he added.

He said the government had tried its level best to accommodate the opposition and let the parliament work, but now, onwards, they would no longer give concession to any corrupt one.

Those who had been facing NAB cases were summoning the NAB authorities, he said.

The opposition was only vainly raising hue and cry in the parliament, he added.

Comparing the past regimes with his PTI government, the prime minister said that within five months of his government''s tenure, three ministers had resigned on the allegations of corruption.

“It is the change,” he added.

On the other hand, he said, those involved in the fake bank accounts by siphoning off worth billion of rupees and owners of illegal properties abroad, had no courage to resign.

The prime minister said the accountability had no discrimination and his government would ensure such robust accountability process.