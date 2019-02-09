Man gunned down outside court in Lahore

LAHORE: Gunmen on Saturday killed a man outside session court and managed to flee despite strict security arrangements.

According to Geo News, the deceased was identified as Bilwal, a resident of Mughalpura, who had come to the court in connection with a kidnapping case.

The case against him was registered at Gujjarpur Police Statio on the complaint of his in laws who accused him of kidnapping their daughter.

He, however, is said to have contracted love marriage with the woman.

Bilal was on bail and had come to the court to appear before Session Judge Mirza Shahid Baig when he was attacked.

According to reports,two men on motorcycle opened fire and fled the scene.

Police sent the body to hospital for postmortem examination and registered a case.