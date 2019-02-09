Govt dismisses plea seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has dismissed the plea seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, threee separate applications to remove the names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar were filed in October last year.

The applicants had argued that the reasons stated in the Exit From Pakistan Rules 2010 do not apply to them because they were not involved in any financial crime, terrorism or conspiracy.

Islamabad's Accountability Court on July 6 had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 year, Maryam 7 and Captain (retd) Safdar 1 year imprisonment in Avenfield reference.



The same court handed down seven year jail term to Nawaz Sharif in Alzizia Reference. The former prime minister has been serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison since then.

The three accused were released in bail in Avenfield Reference by the Islamabad High Court.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 20 decided to put Sharif family's name on the ECL.