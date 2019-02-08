NAB arrests PML-N leader Kamran Michael on corruption charges

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael for misuse of powers.



Sources said Kamran Michael was arrested from Lahore.

NAB spokesman has confirmed arrest of Michael, saying he was arrested on corruption charges.

According to NAB, Kamran Michael is accused of taking three commercial plots at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) illegally.

A reference has been filed against Kamran for 16 this kind plots.

He will be presented before Accountability Bureau Saturday for remand.

It may be noted that Kamran Michael was elected on minorities seat in 2012 and he is still serving as Senator.