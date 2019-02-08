PTI to change system under leadership of PM Imran Khan, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would eventually change the system under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the support of masses.



Addressing the launching ceremony of book “ Imran Khan and Naya Pakistan”, Fawad said that in the first phase the objective of changing government, has been achieved.

He said the system did not change with the change of government, and for this purpose, sustained efforts have to be made and Imran Khan, being a charismatic personality and having passion for the nation, would definitely achieve the target with the support of masses.

He said that from 126-day sit-in of PTI in 2014 to 2018 general elections, proved to be a turning point of Pakistan’s political landscape.

The minister said political movements of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Imran Khan have played an important role in the national politics.

He said that the PTI movement was basically a middle class revolution as due to the corruption and mis-governance of past over 30 years, the middle class and youth were badly affected.

Imran Khan’s message was equality before the law, elimination of corruption, improving governance, he said and added the emergence of Imran Khan and PTI was no less than a ''miracle''.

He said that the PTI sit-in of 2014 conveyed the message of Naya Pakistan and new hope to middle class and youth.

Imran Khan surely gave a new hope otherwise the two-party system would have been exploiting the people, he opined.

He said that two previous governments ruined the national economy and the country was treated like material of loot and plunder.

He said that due to sit-in of PTI, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have now been sidelined, thus becoming ''history''.

About future strategy of the government, he said that it has taken remedial steps and measures to revive economy.

Citing the loot and plunder of the previous government, he said that $ 3 billion were spent on the Orange Train project whereas total estimated coast of dualization of railway track from Peshawar to Karachi was $ 6 billion.

He said that total developmental budget of Sindh was Rs 2000 billion, out of which Rs 700 billion were reportedly sent abroad through fake accounts.

He regretted that the PTI government could not give immediate relief to the middle class due to budgetary constraints, as a result of loot and plunder by previous governments.

Criticizing Shahbaz Sharif, he said the system sent a person to jail for stealing 15 hens while an accused, involved in mega corruption, has become chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

About the book, he said it has beautifully captured the events relating to Naya Pakistan movement, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.