Transfer of remains of late Roohi Bano

ANKARA: Pakistan’s iconic actor, Roohi Bano who passed away on 25 January at a hospital in Istanbul was buried at a graveyard in Istanbul as per doctors’ advice.



Pakistan Embassy Ankara and Pakistan Consulate General Istanbul are in constant touch with the relatives of late Roohi Bano for transferring remains of her body to Pakistan.

However, as per health experts and keeping in view the environment of the body’s final resting place, decomposition may take two to four months.

When advised by the Turkish health authorities and as per the wishes of the family of the deceased, the remains of late Roohi Bano would be transferred accordingly to Pakistan at government expenses.

Pakistan Embassy would update the media if any development takes place.