Rs3000 allowance for Pakistan Railways workers

ISLAMABAD: On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday announced Rs 3000 allowance for Pakistan Railways workers.



He was speaking to the media during visit to the Railways Carriage Factory in Islamabad.

Previous governments looted the national resources and purchased machinery worth billions of rupees which resulted in the destruction of the institution, the minister said adding that now the PTI will work for the betterment of the workers keeping in mind our budgetary allocations.

He announced that the prime minister will inaugurate Thar Express on 10th February.

The minister said that he wanted to bring the pay structure of Railways Police at par with that of the Punjab Police.

From next fiscal year, the Railways will present its budget separately in the National Assembly.