Pakistan will present strong case against Indian spy Jadhav: Qureshi

MANCHESTER: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will present a strong case against the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a hearing scheduled later this month.
The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case (India v. Pakistan) from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February 2019, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.
Talking to media in the Manchester, the foreign minister said Pakistan has all the evidences against the Indian spy of sabotage activities inside Pakistan and Jadhav too had admitted of being involved in such activities.
First round of oral argument
Monday 18 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: India
Tuesday 19 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Pakistan
Second round of oral argument
Wednesday 20 February 3 p.m.-4.30 p.m.: India
Thursday 21 February 4.30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Pakistan
