close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 8, 2019

Pakistan will present strong case against Indian spy Jadhav: Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 08, 2019

MANCHESTER: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will present a strong case against the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a hearing scheduled later this month.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case (India v. Pakistan) from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February 2019, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

Talking to media in the Manchester, the foreign minister said Pakistan has all the evidences against the Indian spy of sabotage activities inside Pakistan and Jadhav too had admitted of being involved in such activities.

Schedule for the hearings

First round of oral argument

Monday 18 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: India

Tuesday 19 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Pakistan

Second round of oral argument

Wednesday 20 February 3 p.m.-4.30 p.m.: India

Thursday 21 February 4.30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Pakistan

Latest News

More From Pakistan