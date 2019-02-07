PM Imran Khan to visit Dubai on Feb 10

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dubai on Sunday (February 10, 2019), on a day long visit, on the invitation of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.



This annual gathering of heads of states/government, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, a foreign office statement issued here on Thursday said.

Prime Minister’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth, it added.

In his key note address at the Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also meet the UAE leadership.

He will be accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Maritime Affairs and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, the statement added.