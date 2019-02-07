Maryam issues stern warning to Imran Khan’s govt over Nawaz Sharif's health

Lahore: Maryam Nawaz has issued a stern warning to the Imran Khan’s government regarding health of her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



Shortly after Nawaz Sharif was shifted to back to Kot Lakhpat Jail from Services Hospital, where he was being treated for cardiac ailments, Maryam Nawaz said, “God forbids, if any harm comes to my father Government will be held responsible.”

Maryam said, one after another medical boards were formed, first Nawaz Sharif was shifted to PIC and then to Services Hospital, where there is no cardiac department, now again they tried to shift him to PIC again but he refused to be shifted saying it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to be wandering around nor he was ready to be insulted and asked the authorities to shift him back to jail.



Former premier on Wednesday insisted on going back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail instead of being shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from the Services Hospital, sources informed the Geo News on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader said he was taken to the PIC before being shifted to the Services Hospital; hence it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to be wandering around.

The Medical board’s supervisor, Prof Mahmood Ayaz, in an informal chat with journalists said theboard had recommended the government to shift Nawaz to a hospital with a cardiac ward on an immediate basis. “We have completed all tests and the medical check-up of Nawaz. We have referred back the case to the interior ministry. We are now waiting for their response,” he added.