Nawaz Sharif shifted back to jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted back to the Kot Lakhpat jail today from the hospital where he was being treated for cardiac ailments.

Strict security measures were taken by the authorities for the security of former prime minister.

The ex-PM was taken to the Services Hospital on Saturday.

When the Punjab government decided to move him to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for heart treatment he insisted on going back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail instead of being shifted to the PIC.

The PML-N founder said he was taken to the PIC before being shifted to the Services Hospital; hence it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to be wandering around.

The Medical board’s supervisor, Prof Mahmood Ayaz, in an informal chat with journalists said the board had recommended the government to shift Nawaz to a hospital with a cardiac ward on an immediate basis.

“We have completed all tests and the medical check-up of Nawaz. We have referred back the case to the interior ministry. We are now waiting for their response,” he added.

Dr Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz, has claimed that he had not been given the former premier’s medical reports yet. “I have severe concerns about Nawaz’s medical condition. His treatment should have been given to a cardiac expert, a facility which has not been provided yet,” he added.