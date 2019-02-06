close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

Video: Nawaz Sharif's ardent supporter

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday shared a video of a party’s supporter who can be seen fervently chanting for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Jeay Nawaz Sharif, Jeay Nawaz Sharif. We love you,” the unidentified man was filmed chanting while driving his car.

The former three-time premier is serving seven-year jail term after being declared guilty by anti-graft court in Al-Azizia mill case.

The PML-N supremo is currently undergoing medical treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital. His bail plea on medical ground is pending before the Islamabad High Court.  

