Wed Feb 06, 2019
Pakistan

February 6, 2019

PM Imran Khan receives Pakistani sketch artist Sonia Nisa at Bani Gala

Wed, Feb 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani sketch artist, who made portrait calligraphy of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sketch called on Imran at Bani Gala on Wednesday.

Sonia Nisa, who lives in Qatar presented the calligraphy sketch to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan received Ms Sonia and her family at Banigala.

Special Assistant to PM Khan, Naeem-ul-Haq and other officials were also present on the occasion.


